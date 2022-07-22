MICHAEL THOMAS WADE, 33 of Hamlin, son of Tommy and Ruth Wade, died July 15. He was an Apprentice Lineman for IBEW Local 317. A celebration of life will be at noon July 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 Second Street, Hamlin, WV 25523.

