MICHAEL THOMAS WADE, 33 of Hamlin, son of Tommy and Ruth Wade, died July 15. He was an Apprentice Lineman for IBEW Local 317. A celebration of life will be at noon July 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 Second Street, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Fat Patty's franchise in Tri-State has new owners
- Nuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio Valley
- CNN series to air ‘Black Appalachia’ episode Sunday night
- Board approves principals for Central City, Cox Landing elementary schools
- DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket company
- Conference realignment alters non-conference scheduling approach
- Spring Valley sophomore Daniels drawing college attention
- Austin Peay transfer Damion Barber reunites with Huff in Huntington
- Donna Jean Staley Spry May
- Wary, storm-weary Huntington residents avoid flooding despite heavy rainfall
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Beauty Pageant
- Photos: Welcome home celebration for baby Steele Merritt
- Photos: Abortion and reproductive rights rally at Ritter Park
- Photos: CWA Local 2009 conducts picket
- Photos: Critical Mass Huntington Bike Ride
- Photos: Fair-Field Day
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day
- Photos: The Wild Ramp celebrates 10 years in business
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Alcon present job fair
- Photos: Marshall conducts summer basketball practice