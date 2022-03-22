MICHAEL WADE MATHIS, 62, of Lavalette, W.Va. passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. Mike entered this world September 19, 1959, 12 minutes earlier than his twin brother Mark (which he loved to tell). Mike and Mark were the first twins born in Cabell Huntington Hospital. In Mike’s last hours, he was surrounded by family and with his twin Mark holding his hand.
Mike grew up in Wayne County, W.Va. and was the 4th out of 7 children of Clarence and Pearl Mathis. In his younger years, he loved being rambunctious with his twin. They played baseball, rode dirt bikes and got into mischief as twins are apt to do. When Pearl needed a break, she would sit them on the stairs in their underwear until they settled down.
Mike moved to Blaine, Ky., with his parents in 1977. His brother fixed him up on a blind date, and three and a half years later, his single life was behind him. He married his sweetheart Sherry in 1981, and they made their home in Sandy Hook, Ky. He was employed by East Kentucky Paving (Mountain Enterprise) from 1979 until 2013.
Mike was a diehard Dale Earnhardt and Bengals fan. When his team or “the man” was winning he could be heard screaming his joy all around the neighborhood. He was overjoyed when the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl this year and so hoped to see a win. He loved to fish, play horseshoes, ride 4-wheelers and watch sports (any sports). He loved Bad Company, Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon and his nightly talks with brother Brad.
Above all, Mike loved his family. They were his world. He was a momma’s boy, and he always claimed to be her favorite. He adored his brothers and sisters and looked forward to spending time with them and his nieces and nephews. He was caring and giving and would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a good man with a good heart.
He was raised in a United Baptist home and attended church with his family over the years. Mike accepted the Lord as his savior before he passed away, and he is now home, safe in the arms of Jesus, where he will suffer no more. I’m sure he was greeted with shouts of joy by his father Clarence, mother Pearl, and mother-in-law June Sturgill, whom he loved like a mother.
Mike is survived by his six siblings, Teresa Mathis of North Carolina, Brad Mathis of Summerville S.C., Laura (Dail) Stollings of Lavalette, Mark (Diane) Mathis of Proctorville, Ohio, Jennifer Mathis of Barboursville, W.Va., and Arletta (Jimmy) Markovitz of Bridgeport, Pa.; and a whole host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by his best friend and ex-wife Sherry Mathis, with whom his bond, even in death, will never be broken.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank sisters Jennifer and Laura who both provided such loving care of Mike over the long months of his illness. They were his companions, caregivers, cheerleaders and they barely left his side. In their care, he felt secure, comfortable, and loved. Also the family would like to give special thanks to 6th floor nurses of St. Mary’s palliative care for providing such compassionate care to Mike and the family during their stay there.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral with his uncle, Elder Art Mathis, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mathis Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.