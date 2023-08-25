Michael Webster Maynard

The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MICHAEL "MIKE" WEBSTER MAYNARD, 69, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, W.Va. Mike was born on June 16, 1954, son of Edna Mae McWhorter Maynard of Parkersburg and the late Don Webster Maynard. Mike served his country in the US Coast Guard. He was self-employed, owning his own construction company for years. He enjoyed playing all sports. He was an extra in several movies including Forrest Gump and did a commercial for Carquest. In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his daughter, Roberta Maynard Smith and Wayne, Walterboro, S.C.; two grandchildren, Bella and Caleb; one brother, John Maynard and wife Celeste, Martinsburg; niece and nephews, Jared "J.R." and Tara, Noelle, Amber, Chad; great-nieces and nephews, Everly, Hadley, Karter, Harper, Anthony, Camdyn, Hutson, and Gavin; and several cousins. Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301 on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Private interment will take place on Monday, August 28, 2023 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences can be made at www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home is honored to serve the Maynard family.

