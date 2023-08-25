Michael Webster Maynard

MICHAEL "MIKE" WEBSTER MAYNARD, 69, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, W.Va. Mike was born on June 16, 1954, son of Edna Mae McWhorter Maynard of Parkersburg and the late Don Webster Maynard. Mike served his country in the US Coast Guard. He was self-employed, owning his own construction company for years. He enjoyed playing all sports. He was an extra in several movies including Forrest Gump and did a commercial for Carquest. In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his daughter, Roberta Maynard Smith and Wayne, Walterboro, S.C.; two grandchildren, Bella and Caleb; one brother, John Maynard and wife Celeste, Martinsburg; niece and nephews, Jared "J.R." and Tara, Noelle, Amber, Chad; great-nieces and nephews, Everly, Hadley, Karter, Harper, Anthony, Camdyn, Hutson, and Gavin; and several cousins. Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301 on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Private interment will take place on Monday, August 28, 2023 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences can be made at www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home is honored to serve the Maynard family.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- McDonald's off 29th Street exit in Huntington being rebuilt
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- Apple Grove businesses already benefiting from Nucor construction
- Police roundup: Two arrested on felony drug charges
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House has staying power
- WVSSAC: Five high schools sanctioned for violations
- Former Herd OL Faucheux's career takes another turn in shift to coaching
- Dogs invade Dreamland Pool
- Lions rough up South Point
Collections
- Photos: Students return to classes at Marshall University
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: 2023 Dreamland Pool Dog Swim
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: High school football, Ironton defeats Wheelersburg 17-14
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby at Ritter Park
- Photos: Ceremonial Bill Signing allocating $45 million to Marshall
- Photos: HMA's Hilltop Book Fair
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library presents Princess Tea Party
- Photos: Zoology Zone Science Center's sneak peek weekend