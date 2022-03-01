MICHELE MOURNING HAY, 52, of Huntington, passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center on February 28, 2022. She was born December 28, 1969, in Huntington W.Va., a daughter of the late Michael Mourning Sr., and Virginia Caperton Mourning Dean. Michele was a graduate of Buffalo High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and making crafts. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Michele loved the outdoors and fishing with her husband. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Powell. Michele is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Hay II; four daughters, Kayla Marie Hay (fiancé Austin Ryan Copley) of Huntington, Rachele Michele (John) Tipton of South Point, Ohio, Sarah Henson of Prichard (fiancé Roy Ward), Emilee Elizabeth Hay of Cincinnati, Ohio (fiancé Louis Enriquez); one brother, Michael R. (Angie) Mourning Jr., of Kenova; grandchildren, Abby and Hunter Henson, Thomas Tipton, Tucker, Cindy, Gracie, and James Ward, and one coming in July 2022, Alaina Michele Copley; sister, Kathy Wilson of Proctorville, Ohio; stepfather, Allen Dean of Cannonsburg, Ky. The funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with Pastor Dennis Romans officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
