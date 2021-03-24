MICHELLE LORAINE ELSWICK, 51, of Huntington, wife of Clarence Elswick, died March 20 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crescent Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses locating in Barboursville
- Former Milton Middle School employee indicted on sex abuse charge
- Barboursville Middle School principal put on administrative leave
- Judge rules teacher’s firing over social media posts was not violation of free speech
- Letter to the editor: Brickyard site not good for Davis Creek
- Prosecutors: Man raped Ohio teen, lived under her bed for three weeks
- LARRY G. PERRY
- Law declaring teacher, other public worker strikes ‘unlawful’ takes effect without action from governor
- DANNY JOE VICKERS
Images
Collections
- Photos: WVSSAC State Cheer Championship
- Photos: Spring weather brings people outside
- Photos: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Cloud Commons
- Photos: West Virginia Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Boyd County vs. Ashland, girls basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tolsia, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: Paint Party at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Hannan, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: Warm weather brings people outdoors