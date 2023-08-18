The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Michelle Lynn Geer
SYSTEM

MICHELLE LYNN GEER, 54, died August 15, 2023. Michelle was born July 18, 1969, in Huntington, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Grace Christian School and became a CNA. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank E. Geer, and grandparents, aunt and uncle. Survivors include her daughter Haley Carol McClure, mother Carol L. Geer, sister Kimberly Geer and niece Alexis Hysell, and many other special family and friends. Michelle will be remembered for her vivacious personality, love for music and singing, and ability to talk to anyone. The Lord called her home, and she is at peace.

