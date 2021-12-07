MIKE DAVID RICKMAN SR., of West Hamlin, W.Va., born September 28, 1947, passed away December 5, 2021, at the age of seventy-four years, two months and seven days. He was the son of the late Louise Bundy Rickman. He was a member of the Buffalo Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Janie Rickman of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two sons, Mike David Rickman Jr. of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Christopher Allen Rickman of Louisville, Ky.; one sister, Kathy Harris; two grandchildren, Nicholas Rickman and Alexandrea Rickman. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

