Mildred Fay Hazelette

MILDRED FAY HAZELETT, 91, of Lavalette, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bill Blankenship and Dave Ward on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Mildred was born on June 7, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Jefferson Davis and Garnet Mae Smith Adkins. She was a member of the Florence Memorial Methodist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George H. Hazelett; son Robert Hazelett; son-in-law Marlin Oldaker; granddaughter Jennifer Oldaker Hall; great- great-grandchild Truett Kline; and one brother, Ralph Adkins. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Oldaker; two grandchildren, Tina (Larry) Leffingwell and Robert Oldaker; three great-grandchildren, Jarod Leffingwell, Courtney (Matt) Leffingwell Kline, and Madi (Ethan) Hall Byerly; three great- great-grandchildren, Addie Leffingwell, Travis Kline, and Lillian Kline; one brother, William Blair Adkins; and all of her loving and cherished church family. Friends may call on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
