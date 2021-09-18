MILDRED HALL NOEL, 99, of Huntington, widow of Leonard Noel, died Sept. 16, 2021, at home. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was a retired Cabell County schoolteacher. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced in Cabell sexual assault case
- KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
- 2001 Herd remembers the past, optimistic for the future
- MATTHEW CHAD WARNER
- HADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis company
- Chuck Landon: Door to Sun Belt is open
- Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck
- Demolition to begin on ACF property buildings by Thanksgiving
- Over 2,200 new COVID cases reported in West Virginia
- Huntington hospitals reach all-time high level of COVID patients
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate for home opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats North Carolina Central, 44-10
- Photo: Beekeeping class at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Monument dedicated to public service in Kenova
- Photos: Patriot Day observance at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Huntington defeats Cabell Midland, 21-17
- Photos: Ironton vs. Cincinnati Moeller, high school football
- Photos: Midland Branch of the Boyd County Public Library opens
- Photos: Marshall Sustainability Department opens new thrift store