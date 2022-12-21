Mildred L. Zornes
MILDRED LUCILLE ZORNES, 84 of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Mike York officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Mildred was born July 31, 1938, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roland and Vada Ooten Canada. She was a member of the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Johnnie Zornes Jr, one brother, Roland Canada Jr and one sister, Peggy Coleman. Survivors include her three children, Joni Zornes and fiancée Carol Wilkison of Cedar Hill, Texas, Frankie (Roy) Varney of Berea, Ky., and Jerry (Katrina) Zornes of Huntington; grandchildren Jonathan Zornes, Jeremy (Leigh Anne) Zornes, Timothy (Tiffany) Diamond, Dr. Trey (Mariya) Cole, Nicholas, Riley and Harrison Zornes, great-grandchildren, Ethan and Bentley Diamond. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

