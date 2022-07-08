MILDRED LOUISE McKENZIE GIBSON, 81, of North Carolina, was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was a retired employee with Cabell Huntington Hospital after 24 years of service. She graduated from Vinson High School class of 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Gibson Jr; her parents, Frank and Gladys McKenzie; one brother, Larry McKenzie; one son, Kenneth Gibson; and one son-in-law, Carl Gilbert. She is survived by one brother, David McKenzie of Huntington; two daughters, Cindy (Chuck) Powers of North Carolina and Tammie Gilbert of Huntington; and one son, Steve (Kathy) Gibson on North Carolina. She also had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Brittany Powers (Brayton), Chip Powers (Ashelynn), Bethany and Zachary Gibson (Steve and Kathy), Carl "CJ" Gilbert (Tammie) and Brandi and William Gibson. Mom also had a host of cousins and longtime friends. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to a monetary donation or snack food to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington in memory of their mother. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
