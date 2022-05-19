MILDRED LUCILLE EVANS GRALEY, 105, of Barboursville, W.Va., joined her heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was born August 27, 1916 in Moorefield, W.Va., a daughter of parents Grover and Cora Willena Evans and beloved sister of six siblings. Mildred married Andrew Jackson Graley on June 26, 1938 and reared three children together during their 50 year marriage. She is survived by her children Judie Graley Parker of Georgia, Gary Graley of Texas, and David (Marnie) Graley of Barboursville; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents Grover and Cora Willena Evans; her six siblings, Aubrey "Gene", Paul, Helen, Wanda, Charles "Junior" and Leo; and grandson Ray Parker. Millie loved her Lord Jesus Christ and Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church family. She was a Sunday School teacher, prayer warrior and constant source of encouragement to others through calls and cards. Millie was in excellent health well past the age of 100, was a charter member of the Mall Walkers Club, and enjoyed long neighborhood walks. "Nana" delighted in attending church, entertaining babies, fresh flowers, the color pink, Dr. Pepper, Bob Ross, shrimp cocktail, sharing meals with family and her ladies birthday lunch group. She was fiercely independent until the age 101 when she moved from her home in Barboursville to Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, where she passed peacefully surrounded by loving caregivers and family. The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation to a host of skilled and compassionate caregivers of the Lighthouse Unit at Cabell Health for the care Mildred received these past five years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. Celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com allace.
