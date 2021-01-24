MILDRED MARIE HEABERLIN, 90, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her home. She was born in Gray Eagle, West Virginia, on January 17, 1931, to parents Verdic and Georgia Napier Lovins of Dunlow, West Virginia. Mildred was a proud military wife and devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of GracePointe Nazarene Church in Trenton. Mildred is survived by her sons, Michael Heaberlin and Kevin Heaberlin; daughter, Guellen Hunley; four sisters; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Heaberlin; parents; four brothers; three sisters; a grandson; a daughter-in-law; and a son-in-law. Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, Ohio, with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for those attending. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s YouTube channel. Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Butler Davis Cemetery in Prichard, West Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- “I don’t know what treason is:” Hurricane woman faces charges after accused of entering US Capitol
- Sources: Majority of Herd’s 2020 staff will not return
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Marshall board signs off on Huff's hiring
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- Huntington-filmed streaming series 'Normal for Now' takes on pandemic life
- Police roundup: Wayne County couple found after more than 450 grams of meth, heroin found
- Chuck Landon: Mississippi St. was linch-pin for MU hiring Huff
- Huff officially announced as Marshall's new head coach
Images
Collections
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: Day of Service
- Marshall University students return to residence halls
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: South Point vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, women's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, Fairland vs. Fairfield