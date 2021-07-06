MILDRED “MICKEY” RUTHERFORD HARDWICK, 94, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral arrangements are through Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service conducted by Rev. Scott Byard. Burial will ensue in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Mickey was born March 29, 1927, in Sydney W.Va., a daughter of the late George B. and Ona Rutherford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four siblings and her husband of 50 years, Lace Vinson Hardwick Sr. She is survived by her three children, Jeannie (Tim) Perry, Lace (Jamie) Hardwick and Paula (Philip) Blatt. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, including special nephew Robert “Bobby” Rutherford, and sister-in-law Lucy Rutherford; six grandchildren, Timothy Perry Jr., Matthew Vinson Perry, Brett (Amanda) Bocook, Blair (Kevin) Thomas, Barkley (Chad) Young and Jacob (Sierra) Blatt; nine great-grandchildren, Haleigh (Mike Burrell) Perry, Daniel Perry, Addy Bocook, Ava Bocook, Simone Thomas, Myles Young, Graem Young, Harper Blatt and Hazel Blatt; one great-great-granddaughter, Linnea Grace Burrell. The family would like to express gratitude to all caregivers at Grayson Assisted Living, Dr. Winger, nurses and staff at Hospice, and to Phyllis Mahon, friend and caregiver. Mother loved her children. She retired from Wayne County schools as a kindergarten aide. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Kenova. Her special gift from God was her love for little children; they always brightened her day. Our family and friends were always welcome at our home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
