MILDRED THOMPSON BURTON, 92 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona.
Mildred was the first-born child to the late Okey and Hazel Adkins Thompson on October 29, 1929, at Sweetland, W.Va. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Farris Burton Sr., one brother, Okey "Edwin" Thompson, a sister, Phyllis Thompson Stewart and brothers-in-law Hal Stewart Jr. and Carlos Bays, a sister-in-law, Ellen Thompson and nephews Gregory Stewart and Kent Stewart.
Mildred is survived by her sister, Bernice Bays of Hurricane and brother, Gary Thompson of Culloden; her nieces, Carla Coles (Jim) of Bridgeport, Gina Cales (Jay) of Hurricane, Deborah Sweeney of Ona and nephew, Mark Stewart (Angie) of Hurricane.
Mildred will be greatly missed by her family who affectionally knew her as, "Mim." Her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart as she did in theirs and when she and Farris married, her family grew with stepchildren, their spouses, and grandchildren, all whom she loved.
Her life was full and varied. She graduated from Marshall College then was a teacher at a one-room school. Later she worked until retirement in 1991 as a dental assistant/office manager in Hamlin, W.Va., often saying how much she loved every minute of her career. Mildred's favorite activity was shopping with her sisters in old downtown Huntington and taking shopping road trips. She was independent, strong and was always an encourager to everyone she knew.
Mildred was blessed with two church families as a member of Center Point Church in West Hamlin and faithful attendee at Bellmeade Methodist Church when she moved to Point Pleasant.
The family would like to thank the staff at Paramount Senior Living for their quality of care that made her feel at home during her time there, and to Hospice of Huntington for providing compassionate care at the end of her life.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday, August 15, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Lenny Romans officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, August 15, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
