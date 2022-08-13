Mildred Thompson Burton
MILDRED THOMPSON BURTON, 92 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona.

Mildred was the first-born child to the late Okey and Hazel Adkins Thompson on October 29, 1929, at Sweetland, W.Va. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Farris Burton Sr., one brother, Okey "Edwin" Thompson, a sister, Phyllis Thompson Stewart and brothers-in-law Hal Stewart Jr. and Carlos Bays, a sister-in-law, Ellen Thompson and nephews Gregory Stewart and Kent Stewart.

