MILDRED VIRGINIA INGELS, 77 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Lunsford Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. She was born March 13, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ivan and Mary Jenkins Conrad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Grant Ingels and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Misty Adkins of Salt Rock; two sons, Sean Robert Ingels of Barboursville and Kelly Ray Ingels of Huntington; two sisters, Edna Duffer of Milton and Barbara Lively of Grayson, Ky.; one brother, Bill Conrad of Texas; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

