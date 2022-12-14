Milla Ann Birt McClennen
MOLLY ANN BIRT McCLENNEN, Ph.D., went to her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2022. She died in St. Mary's Medical Center of complications from adrenal gland cancer. She was 51.

Molly was born in Bellevue, Washington, on September 6, 1971. Her family moved to WV in the late 70's and she grew up in Milton. She graduated from Milton High School in 1989. She is a proud graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon in 1993, where she earned a BA Degree in History and a BA in Secondary Education, Summa Cum Laude. She obtained a master's degree from Marshall University in 1997 in Special Education. In 2016, she earned a Ph.D. in Literacy, Language and Culture at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

