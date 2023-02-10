Millie Fay Pauley
MILLIE FAY PAULEY, 86 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Tony Clay. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born June 9, 1936, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pearlie Epling and Lucy Hale. Mille was retired from Chase Bank and was a member of Salem United Baptist Church and was a charter member of New Beginning United Baptist Church. Her husband Thomas Pauley also preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Shannon and husband Dirk of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Greg Pauley and wife Debbie of Huntington, W.Va.; her twin sister Willie Mae Wallace of Williamson, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Don C. Napier II, Joe Napier and wife Jannai, Lisa Brockman and husband Nick and Sean Pauley; four great-grandchildren, Don C. Napier III, Madison Napier, Jarrod Napier and Ruby Brockman. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to express their gratitude to her hospice nurses, Eliza, Angie, Morgan and Trisha, as well as Chaplain Tracy and social worker Willa.

