MILLIE KATHRYN HAYNIE KEENEY, born on November 17, 1927, was ushered to her heavenly mansion on October 20, 2020, to reunite with her beloved husband, John Allen Keeney, her oldest son, Harold Allen “Butch” Keeney, her middle son, John Douglas Keeney, and her youngest son, William Michael Keeney. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother, Jennings and Thelma Perdue Haynie, and five siblings, Geraldine Haynie Meadows, Roger Kent Haynie, Barbara Haynie Collins, Leo David Haynie and Charlene Haynie. During her time on this Earth, she lived and traveled to many states such as Hawaii, California, Florida, Ohio and Michigan. Millie was raised in a Christian family as a member of Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. While living in Hawaii, Millie was a member of the Puna Baptist Church in Pahoa, Hawaii. In recent years she was a member of Madison Avenue Church of God in Huntington, W.Va. Because of her failing health, her granddaughter encouraged her to move to Florida where she lived. She became a member of Union Congressional Church in Tavares, Fla. Millie was a 1944 graduate from Buffalo (Wayne County) High School. Millie’s first employment was with Sylvania Company in Huntington during World War II. Her husband-to-be, John Allen Keeney, joined the Navy. After 2 years in the Navy, when he returned home, they were married in 1946. In later years, she was employed with Federal Civil Service and retired in 1987 from Barber’s Point Naval Air Station in Hawaii as a Medical Clerk. Her husband passed away in 1991. In 1994, she decided to return to West Virginia. She kept busy doing volunteer work, such as sewing quilts for ill children in Hospitals, and because of her eldest son having vision problems, she dedicated volunteer service to the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind in Huntington, W.Va. Member of CEOS (Community Education Outreach Service), Wayne County, W.Va. Millie and Johnny have four grandchildren, Joy Keeney Mazurek of Los Angeles, Calif., Taiken Keeney of Camarillo, Calif., Maile Keeney of Melbourne, Fla., and Kathryn Maluda of Longwood, Fla. Also five great-grandchildren, Graelin Young, Maggie Mazurek, Theo Mazurek, Lana Maluda and Brody Maluda. Surviving siblings are Cara Grace Haynie Ferguson of Oak Hill, Ohio, Karen Virginia Haynie Sizemore of Oak Hill, W.Va., and Diana Sue Haynie Hensley of Buffalo, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
