MINA LEE PERDUE EDDY, 90, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away September 10, 2020. She is now in her heavenly home with her husband of 63 years, Hallett R. Eddy Jr. Mina was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Ceredo, to Frances and Willard Perdue. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Stanley Perdue, Harvey Perdue, and is survived by her sister, Carolyn Perdue Tracewell of Parkersburg, W.Va. Also surviving Mina Lee are son, Ross Eddy (Anita); daughter, Richelle Walters (Kenny); son, Ryan Eddy (Terri); grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Shelby Eddy (Travis), Jacob Eddy (Mary), Crissa Keefer (Mason); seven great-grandchildren; extended family and friends; as well as church family. Besides being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she loved cooking for family gatherings, scrapbooking, crafting and traveling with her family. Her heart and home were always open! Mina was a lifelong member of Ceredo United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member, Sunday School teacher, piano player, historian, president of women’s society and sang at numerous weddings and funerals. She was always seeking souls to come to Jesus. What a great loss we are suffering, but what a great blessing we were given, to have known and been loved by this wonderful woman. A service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Donations may be made to CUMC, P.O. Box 665, Ceredo, WV 25507.

