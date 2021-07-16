A Celebration of Life service for MINETTA SUE PRICHARD RICE, who passed away on December 22, 2020, will be held Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church at 3602 Auburn Road, Huntington, W.Va. A time of fellowship will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the church or your chosen charity.
