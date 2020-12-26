MINETTA SUE RICE, 81, of Huntington, mother of Shaunda Rice, died Dec. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a Wayne County high school counselor. A private graveside service will be conducted for the family. A memorial service for the public will be conducted at a later time. Burial will take place in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.regerfh.com.

