MINETTA SUE RICE, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be private for the family. Burial will take place in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Minetta was born on January 19, 1939, in Huntington, to the late Belvard Rucker and Bertha Oakley Wellman Prichard. Minetta was a 1957 graduate of Wayne High School and a lifelong resident of Wayne County. She was an active member and church committee leader at Westmoreland United Methodist Church. She was a teacher and high school counselor for Wayne County High Schools, having worked at Wayne High School, Ceredo-Kenova High School and Spring Valley High School for over 40 years. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She is survived by one daughter, Shaunda Rice; one sister, Bonita (Danny) Williams; one brother, B.G. (Peggy) Prichard; five nieces and nephews, Mary (John) Laverty, Belvard “Skip” Prichard, Karen (Dan) Mills, Andy (Mindy) Clark and Tessa (Aaron) Gossett; five great-nephews, Kyle and Josh Mills, Hunter and Dean Clark, and Ty Gossett; and one special friend, Bob Nelson. A memorial service for the public will be conducted at a later date when people can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- Empty stockings refilled, thanks to Angels, Huntington community
- Huntington gets record-breaking snowfall
- PASTOR PAUL RYAN MEADOWS
- Former Wayne courthouse employee sues over mask policy, termination
- DREMA SUE WEATHERHOLT
- Chuck Landon: Why did Marshall suffer a meltdown?
- Lost Huntington: The Renaissance
- ALEX HUGHART
- Police roundup: Two hospitalized in separate shooting, robbery incidents in Huntington
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students
- Photos: Central City Elementary gift distribution
- Photos: Central City Cookies with Santa
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: Ashland defeats Elizabethtown for 3A state football title
- Photos: National Wreaths Across America Day
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University