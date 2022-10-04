Minister Martha Darby
MINISTER MARTHA DARBY transitioned from this life to her new residence in Paradise on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born August 3, 1941, in Logan, West Virginia. She was one of 13 children born to the late Reverend Charlie and Mrs. Mary Hilton Johnson, both deceased. She married Joseph Scott, now deceased and they had seven children. She later married Charles Darby, also deceased.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Joseph Johnson, Sabrenna Coleman, Bryant Scott, Carla King, Don Scott, Mary Layne, and Robert Johnson, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

