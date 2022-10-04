MINISTER MARTHA DARBY transitioned from this life to her new residence in Paradise on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born August 3, 1941, in Logan, West Virginia. She was one of 13 children born to the late Reverend Charlie and Mrs. Mary Hilton Johnson, both deceased. She married Joseph Scott, now deceased and they had seven children. She later married Charles Darby, also deceased.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Joseph Johnson, Sabrenna Coleman, Bryant Scott, Carla King, Don Scott, Mary Layne, and Robert Johnson, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Home Going service will be conducted at noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Avenue, Huntington, with Pastor Bishop Samuel Moore, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until noon Friday October 7, 2022, at Full Gospel Assembly.
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is honored to serve the Darby family. To view the full obituary, or leave online condolences, please visit www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
