MINNIE F. McLIN, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Heritage Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Minnie was born July 13, 1926, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Millard and Mary Murphy Clark. She was a retired postal clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Yvonne Pridemore, and one son, Gary Thacker Sr. Survivors include one son, James Douglas Thacker; one daughter, Deborah Ann Carter; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

