MINNIE MARIE ADKINS MILLS, 93 of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Novant Mint Hill Medical Center, Mint Hill, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Mills Cemetery, Wayne. She was born November 28, 1929, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Sylvanus and Elsie Adkins. Minnie retired as a nurse assistant and was a member of the Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mills, three brothers, Shem Adkins, Carl Mate Adkins and Douglas Adkins, and two sisters, Nora Burke and Evelyn Artrip. Survivors include one daughter, Margaret Lewis (Elton) of Charlotte, N.C.; two sons, Dennis Mills (Kathy) of Orange Park, Fla., and Richard Mills of Manassas, Va.; one sister, Phyllis Wellman of Wadsworth, Ohio; one brother, Junior Adkins (Norma) of Akron, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Judy Adkins of Uniontown, Ohio; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.