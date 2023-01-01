Mitchell Grant Gibson
MITCHELL GRANT GIBSON, 39, beloved son of William "Butch" and Leslie Lynn Murphy Gibson of Lavalette, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born October 29, 1983 in Huntington, W.Va. He was a graduate of Spring Valley High School Class of 2003. Mitch was employed by the Wayne County Board of Education as a day custodian at Ceredo Kenova Elementary School. He truly loved his job and the staff and children at the school. Always quick to share a smile, made him one of the favorites at CKES where he will be greatly missed. With his outgoing personality and love for music, he also enjoyed working as a DJ. Mitch was a good cook and liked cooking for his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mitchell and Roberta Gibson; his maternal grandparents, Grant and Eloise Murphy; two aunts, Brenda Rutherford and Beth Murphy; two uncles, John Gibson and Larry Rowe and his great grandmother, Virgie Gibson. In addition to his parents, Mitch is survived by three aunts, Joannie Wilks, Mary Ann Rowe and Pam Gibson; one uncle, Mike Murphy; several cousins and other family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at Rollins Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ceredo Kenova Elementary School, in memory of Mitch Gibson, at #1 Wonder Lane, Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

