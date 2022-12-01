MITZI GAIL CHAFFIN, 63 of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter's residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. There will be no burial to follow. Mitzi was born on September 23, 1959, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late Paul Edward and Eva Mae Mills Booth. She worked for 38 years as a Social Worker for the Wayne County Department of Health and Human Resources. She loved to crochet and was an avid bird watcher. She was everybody's MiMi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Randy Chaffin; nephew Jared Booth; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Riggs. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia (Adam) Mathis; grandchildren Riley, Mackenzie, and Lillian; two brothers, Paul (Lynn) Booth, and Jamie Booth; a special brother-in-law, Dave Chaffin: sister Tammy (Rick) Dillon; a special sister-in-law, Judy Sipple; a host of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews; and a special furry friend, Rio. She leaves behind many loving friends and other family members. Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
