MOLLIE ANN BLAKE, 91, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Heritage Center. She was born October 9, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Blake; daughter Alice Carter; and sons Paul and Bill Blake, and three grandsons. She is survived by five children, Lisa Blake, Charles Blake, Keith Blake, Brenda Adkins and Paula Cremeans; 23 grandkids, 46 great- grandkids and eight great- great-grandkids. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

