MOLLY ROSSON WEBB DeBRULE, formerly of Huntington, passed away on April 24, 2023. Molly was born on May 21, 1954, to the late Mary Jane Weiler Rose and James McClung "Mack" Webb. Molly graduated from St. Joseph Central High School, and she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Marshall University. Molly is survived by her husband G. Stephen DeBrule; son Andrew Cairns, wife Michelle and children George and Charlotte; Stephen's children William DeBrule, wife Alexandra and daughter Penelope; Miley Cyr, husband Thomas and sons Kenley, Logan and Fletcher; siblings Kathleen Roat and husband George, James McClung "Marnie" Webb Jr. and Ralph Wyatt Webb; nieces Danielle Wells, Megan Webb, Morgan Webb and Molly Hannah Webb; and several cousins, aunts and uncles from the Weiler and Webb clans. Molly was a generous, insightful, adventurous, and talented soul. Her dazzling smile, grace and charm lit up every room she entered, and her true beauty radiated from deep within. Molly delighted in her annual high school girls' trips and she was enriched by the numerous friendships she maintained over many years. For more than a decade Molly battled a series of cancers, and she faced her struggles with unyielding and inspiring fortitude, courage and optimism. Her fierce zest for life was evident in her efforts to make the most of every precious minute of her time on earth. Without fail, Molly ensured that those she treasured always felt her love, guidance and support in each moment together. For over 30 years, Molly and Steve were blessed in a marriage defined by devotion and fulfillment, and Molly was happiest and most grateful when surrounded by her cherished family and friends. A memorial service is being planned for a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513
