MONA DOREEN CHAPMAN, 90, walked through Heaven's gates surrounded by her loving daughters and family on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after an extended illness with dementia and natural causes. She was born January 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Elwood and Susie Shull Spurlock Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stanley P. Chapman in 2000; infant twins, Ray and Faye in 1948; son-in-law Thomas Roger LeGrand; sisters Wilma Lea Massie and Mary Ruth Clagg; brother Elwood Spurlock Jr.; brother-in-law Jack Massie, Elvin Clagg and Dwight Conrad. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Michael) Stephens and Karen LeGrand; three grandchildren, Brian (Jodi) Perry, Kevin (Heather) Perry and Andy LeGrand; eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Austin, Aundrea, Cassie, Mikey, Zander, Corey and Emilia; sisters Esther (Russell) Hesson, Sharolyn Conrad; brother Randall (Elfriede) Spurlock; sister-in-law Phyllis Spurlock; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Mona was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. She began singing in church at the age of 3, alongside her father. Throughout her life, she and her sister Ruth would gift their love of the Lord with music and song at various funerals for family and community. Funeral services will be conducted at her home church, Spurlock Creek Apostolic Church, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Howard Henry officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 near Barboursville. The family would like to thank Dr. Tammy Bannister, Phyllis Curry and Hospice of Huntington for their compassionate care of Mona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Spurlock Creek Apostolic Church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
