MONA PATRICK PERRY, 53, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born September 1, 1966, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of the late Lucille Patrick. She was formerly employed by the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a Paralegal and was heavily involved with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Mona loved life and enjoyed traveling. Not only did she love her family, but also her community, especially the children. She enjoyed being involved in her community and being a member of River Ridge Church in Hurricane, W.Va. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Hurley, and brother-in-law, Harold Blackburn. Mona is survived by her loving husband, Keith Perry; one son, Matthew and his wife Katlyn Perry; soon to be grandson, Tucker Perry; mother-in-law, Verlie Perry; two sisters-in-law, Angie Browning and Kim McCormick; her three sisters, Lisa Riffe, Janie Blackburn and Lucille Dotson; her two brothers, Marlon Patrick and very special brother Ron and his wife Lovetta Patrick; her pets that she loved, Chase, Daisy and Boo; as well as her many loving nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. All of these, she loved and touched deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Blair Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the McClellan-Crum Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Masks and Social Distancing will be required as per the Governor's mandate.

