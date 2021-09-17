MONNIE JEWEL TOPPINGS, 82, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Earl Zane Topping, died Sept. 2 in Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville, Fla. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington hospitals reach all-time high level of COVID patients
- Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck
- Man sentenced in Cabell sexual assault case
- 2001 Herd remembers the past, optimistic for the future
- MATTHEW CHAD WARNER
- Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells for $330,000 at auction
- HADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis company
- Chuck Landon: Door to Sun Belt is open
- Demolition to begin on ACF property buildings by Thanksgiving
- Over 2,200 new COVID cases reported in West Virginia
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate for home opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats North Carolina Central, 44-10
- Photos: Huntington defeats Cabell Midland, 21-17
- Photos: Ironton vs. Cincinnati Moeller, high school football
- Photos: Patriot Day observance at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Monument dedicated to public service in Kenova
- Photos: Marshall Sustainability Department opens new thrift store
- Photo: Beekeeping class at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Protesters rally against vaccine mandates
- Photos: Midland Branch of the Boyd County Public Library opens