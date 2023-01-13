MONTIE RULL ADKINS, 72 passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born December 20, 1950, a son of the late Robert and Dorothy Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Deanna Adkins, sister Dianna Adkins, brother Charles Adkins, brother Gene Adkins, sister Andria McSorley, brother Don Adkins and sister Carolyn Rickman.
He was a dedicated employee for the town of Ceredo, W.Va., for more than 30 years. Montie was a well-respected member of the community, a beloved father and dear friend who will be truly missed.
He is survived by his former wife Connie Adkins; son Montie Adkins; daughter Christie (Chris) Taipale; grandchildren Patrick Rowe and Mason Taipale; brother Walt Adkins, sister Debbie (Ben) Short, brother Arnold (Barb) Adkins, brother Robert Adkins, sister Tammy Murphy, sister Cathie (Dave) Schumaker, brother Lonnie (Cynthia) Adkins, sister Darline Adkins; girlfriend Anna and stepdaughter Kyleigh.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
