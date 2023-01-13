Montie Rull Adkins
MONTIE RULL ADKINS, 72 passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born December 20, 1950, a son of the late Robert and Dorothy Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Deanna Adkins, sister Dianna Adkins, brother Charles Adkins, brother Gene Adkins, sister Andria McSorley, brother Don Adkins and sister Carolyn Rickman.

He was a dedicated employee for the town of Ceredo, W.Va., for more than 30 years. Montie was a well-respected member of the community, a beloved father and dear friend who will be truly missed.

