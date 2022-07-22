Morris Edward Bailey
MORRIS EDWARD BAILEY, 89, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born January 10, 1933, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a son of the late Arnold Lee and Lillie May Gibson Bailey. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Harold Bailey and Loraine Hanshaw. He is survived by two daughters, Wanda Jean Ross and Karen Shultz; two sons, Mark Edward Bailey and Matthew Jason Bailey; two sisters, Juanita Holton and Debra Fitzgerald; and one brother, Howard Lee Bailey. To honor Morris's wishes, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

