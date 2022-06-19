MORRIS RODNEY EPLIN, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, after a 12 year battle with cancer. He was born May 19, 1954, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Virginia Lucas Eplin. He also joined the love of his life, Bobbie Maynard Eplin. He is survived by three daughters: Melissa Dawn Massey (Brian) of Milton, W.Va., Lisa Nelson Fischer (Dolf) of Grayson, Ky., Terri Nelson Wentz (Chuck) of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren: Chuckie Wentz (Nikki), Travis Fischer, Joseph Fischer, Lance Massey, Lainey Massey; and one great grandchild, Carsten Wentz. Morris also leaves behind three brothers, Lawrence (Buddy) Eplin (Janis) of Ona, W.Va., Ronald Eplin (Dottie) of Salt Rock, W.Va., Keith Eplin (Shawna) of St. George, Utah; four sisters: JoAnn Eplin Stephenson of The Villages, Fla., Helen Eplin Watts of Barboursville, W.Va., Christina Eplin Grose of Barboursville, W.Va., Barbara Eplin Carico (Gary whom he thought of as a brother) of Milton, W.Va. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, a special friend, Becky Adkins, and many trucking buddies all over the United States. Morris was a retired truck driver and owned his own rig. He received an award for driving one million miles without a accident and was very proud of that accomplishment. After retiring from trucking he drove cars for Moses and Goldy Auto Dealers. He enjoyed doing that and all the people he met. Morris was always a very giving man and would do anything to help someone else. If he was your friend you had a friend for life. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and the funeral will follow at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Bishop Gary Carico and Rev. Ronald Eplin officiating. In lieu of flowers the family would hope you would make a contribution to the Edward Cancer Center c/o Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation 1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV, 25701. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
