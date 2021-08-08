MRS. ELIZABETH THERESA BARBELLA THEW, 94, passed away on July 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Thew, her father, Vittorio, and mother, Concetta Marrano Barbella; six brothers, Victor, Anthony, Albert, Louis, Richard and Johnny Barbella; and her sister, Rita Barbella DeSimone. She is survived by her children, Esther Thew Lee (Robert), Robert (Bobby) John Thew Jr. (Colleen). Elizabeth served our country, first as a “Rosie the Riveter” assembling the cockpit panel of the Corsair at the start of WWII, and then enlisting in the Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Corps, somewhat exaggerating her age to qualify! Following the War, she married and became a career Army wife and mother. She never read a book she did not like, which prompted her career as a Librarian for our Army, Air Force and Navy, serving both here in the United States and in Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. She loved every minute of children’s story hour, helping students of all ages with research and processing (and perusing) the current bestseller. Burial services will be held at a date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. No donations or flowers, please; just spend time with a loved one and remember to thank God for all of our many blessings. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
