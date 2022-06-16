MRS. JEAN EDWARDS RIPLEY, 89, of Huntington, died June 14, 2022, in Huntington. She was born April 13, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late James F. and Helen Morgan Edwards. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Edwards and a sister, Susan Drake. Jean was active of numerous local boards, and served as president of The Cerebral Palsy Clinic, Contact of Huntington (a 24-hour telephone ministry), and the Cabell County Medical Auxiliary. She also served on the Prestera Center Board for a number of years, and on the National Board of Contact, where she had the pleasure of serving with Norman Vincent Peale. She was a member of the Junior League of Huntington, The Guyan Golf and Country Club. Jean was a member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, member of the Choir and taught 4th grade Sunday school. She converted to Catholicism and attended Mass at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Surviving are her children, Keith (Joi) of Staten Island, N.Y., Craig (Vicki) of Proctorville, Ohio and Lisa of Texas; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by Father David Huffman. A gathering of family and friends will follow the memorial service. Memorial service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/klingelcarpenter Expressions of sympathy may be made to Contact of Huntington. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
