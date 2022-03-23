It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of MRS. ZYTA CORNWELL, of Huntington, West Virginia, on March 20, 2022. Zyta passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Zyta was born in Dziemiany Koscierzyna, Poland, on May 28, 1942, to Boleslaw and Marianna Dobek. At two years old, she was separated from her family due to the war in Europe; she would be reunited with them in October 1957 at 15 years of age when she came to live in Chicago, Illinois. One of Zyta’s proudest achievements was becoming a United States citizen. It was in Chicago that she met her husband, Billy Cornwell.
After the births of their first two children, they moved back to Bill’s hometown of Huntington, West Virginia, where they raised their family. Zyta worked at Heck’s department store and at Big Lots in West Huntington for many years until her retirement. Zyta was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her laugh filled the room, and her heart loved fiercely. She was brave, bold, tough and kind.
Zyta was preceded in death by her son, John Edward Cornwell; husband of 49 years, Billy Jack Cornwell; brothers, Zenon Dobek, Michael Dobek, John Dobek and stepbrother Bronislaw Dobek; sisters, Janina Kostur and Luta Jeszke; as well as her parents. She is survived by her son, Raymond Cornwell and his wife Emily, her daughter, Tammy Cornwell, her granddaughters, Lindy McClellan (Jordan) and Sophie Cornwell, and her great-grandson, Brodee McClellan. Zyta’s grandchildren knew her as their beloved Babcia; she was their best friend and biggest cheerleader. Zyta is also survived by brothers, Alojzy Dobek (Roma), Joseph Dobek (Ronda) and Sigmund Dobek (Rina); and sisters, Genia Orawiec and Veronica Odjana. Zyta also had a host of dear nieces, nephews, in-laws and other family members, as well as many, many friends.
A funeral service will be held at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, West Virginia, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the service will be at 1 p.m., with a private burial to follow the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
