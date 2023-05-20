MSgt ROBERT SCOTT McCORMACK, 48 of Morgantown, W.Va., husband of Olivia Withrow McCormack, died May 15. He worked for the West Virginia Army National Guard Training Center in Kingwood, W.Va., as the Operations Noncommissioned Officer responsible for unit training and readiness. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 23 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial follows in the Donald C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the funeral home.

