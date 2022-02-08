MURIEL BROWN MAYNARD SALYERS, 99, of Ceredo, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home with Elders A.J. Williamson, Clarence Thompson Jr. and Gary Murray officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Muriel was born September 17, 1922, in Crum, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Sarah Varney Brown. She was a member of the Westwood United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Willis Maynard Jr. and William Franklin Salyers; one son, Jerry Lee Maynard; three stepdaughters, Phyllis Lauderback, Joyce Smith and Janet Lavender; and nine brothers, Alvis, Alfred, Clarence, Clyde, Claude, Clinton, Clifford, Elmer and Lawrence Brown. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Tom Maynard (Joyce); three stepsons and daughters-in-law, William Franklin Salyers Jr. (Etta), Larry Salyers (Wanda) and Ronnie Salyers; and two sisters-in-law, Gladys Brown and Hatsue Brown. She also leaves three grandsons, Bryan Maynard, Jeremy Maynard (Regina) and Tyler Maynard; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Maynard and Reece Stevenson; and many other step-grand and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
