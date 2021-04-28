MURIEL JEAN MARTIN, went to her heavenly home on April 25, 2021, to join her loving husband of 66 years, William Edward Martin. Jean was born October 26, 1932, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy and Bertie Thacker. Also preceding her in death was one sister, Myrtie Thacker Frazier; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Thacker, Teddy Thacker and Curtis Thacker; and one son-in-law, Gregg Fry. Jean was a faithful member of Garrett’s Creek Community Church and was employed at Perdue’s Shoe Store for 25 years. She is survived by one sister, Viola Bentley; five daughters, Nancy Jean Fry (Randy) of Wayne, Linda Fay Merritt (Stanley) of Wayne, Mary Ann Williams (Dave) of Lavalette, W.Va., Glenna Sue Griggs (Rolley Pyles) of Barboursville, W.Va., and Edwina Gail Fry of Wayne; 13 grandchildren, Gary Fields (Lindsey), Linda Marie Railey (Scott), Samuel Wallace, James Wallace (Christine), Isaiah Merritt (Courtney), Levi Merritt (Sara), Carson Williams (Jennifer), Tyler Williams, Uriah Stephens (Sara), Cory Griggs, Brittany Hill (James), Bradley Parsons (Brandon) and Chandler Fry; 14 great-grandchildren with two more expected. When it came to her grandchildren, she always made sure they were fed, having fun, and she loved them dearly. Jean enjoyed her job in sales and making friends in the community. After retiring she enjoyed swinging on the front porch and waving at the neighbors. In her younger years, when she was not gardening, she was a passionate seamstress. Her quick wit and entertaining personality deemed her the nickname "Mean Jean." We will miss our extraordinarily comical and perfect hearted "Mean Jean." We would like to thank all her caregivers including the staff at Grayson Assisted Living. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Brother John Fry officiating. Burial will follow in the Bailey-Martin Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd brothers help teammate Jason Starkey kick addiction, find Christ
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Man convicted in beating death out on probation
- This week in West Virginia history
- Barboursville Middle School principal’s contract terminated
- Spudz Potatoes offers versatile toppings
- TAMMY LEE PITTS
- State Police conducting checkpoint in Huntington on Saturday
- MARK STEVEN TAYLOR
- Local bankers voice need for staff to return to office
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland music and theater departments present The Wizard of Oz
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Grace Christian School's 28th annual Serve-A-Thon
- Photos: High school baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland boys basketball sectional final
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Wednesday
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Championships, Tuesday