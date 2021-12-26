MURLIN CLINTON MOORE, 73, of Genoa, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Kissito Healthcare in Hot Springs, Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Mack Cyrus. He was born February 19, 1948, at Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Charley and Roberta Snow Moore. He retired as a Roll Attendant at R&R Donnelley Printing Company. Murlin is survived by his loving wife, Laura Mae Collins Moore; one daughter, Tammy Jo Moore of Shelby, Ohio; three sons, William Jeffery Moore of Mansfield, Ohio, Jeremy Clinton Moore of Galion, Ohio, and Charlie Anthony Moore (Kendra) of Howard, Ohio; three stepdaughters, Carol Dean (Shawn) of New Washington, Ohio, Big Kate (Casey) of Huntington, W.Va., and Julianna Lewis (Austin) of Crestline, Ohio; one sister, Arzella Pratt (Bernard) of Genoa, W.Va.; one brother, Kirby Moore (Margaret) of Mansfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to express a special thanks to his nurse, Hannah Hubbard, along with the staff at Kissito Healthcare. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

