Murphy Frasher

MURPHY "TONY" FRASHER, 87, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Chester Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Wayne, W.Va. He was born August 14, 1935 at Stiltner, W.Va., a son of the late Boyd and Eleanor Clay Frazier. He was a retired automotive body repairman for Gallagher Ford and was a. U.S. Army veteran. He was also a member of American Legion Post 93 of Kenova, W.Va., and a Christian by faith. Tony was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Anthony Frasher; sisters: Ora Lee Frasher, Viola Ramey, Hazel Wiley, Lorene Whitt, Edna Mae Wiley and Ethel Lee Johnson; and brothers: Clyde Frazier, Ronald Frazier, and Albert Frasher. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Genevieve Reynolds Frasher; a daughter, Deborah Dunkle and husband, Greg of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Ora Lee Hill of Chesapeake, Ohio; a brother, Roy Dale Frasher of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Jason Dunkle and Alisha Simpkins; and three great-grandchildren, Andrew Dunkle, Kendasia Spears, and Dakarri Noland; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call one hour prior to services Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. His nephews will serve as pallbearers.
