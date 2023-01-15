MYRTLE DEAN STALEY, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was born on August 9, 1936 in Logan County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Willie and Rhoda Mills Vannatter. In addition to her parents she was preceded by a grandson, Sammy Clark; and granddaughter, Sydney France. She was a homemaker, quilter and outstanding cook. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She graduated from Chapmanville High School. She is survived by her husband Danny Staley; children: Jerry and Judy Clark of Barboursville, W.Va., Lonnie and Becky Clark of Louisville, Ky., Charlie Clark of Huntington, W.Va., Fay Evans of Kenova, W.Va., Clifford Clark of Prichard, W.Va., Patricia Clark of Huntington, W.Va., Oleta Shelton of Columbus, Ohio, Davie and Tracy Clark of Crown City, Ohio, and Diania and Kenny Roberts of Ironton, Ohio; 44 grand-kids and 63 great grand-kids and ten great great grand-kids. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
