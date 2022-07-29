MYRTLE F. LITTON, 95, of Hurricane, W.Va., daughter of the late Andrew and Virginia Collins, passed peacefully July 28, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ernest F. Litton, daughter Rita, sons Joe, George and Tom. She is survived by her children Becky Landers, Brenda Crank, Jeanie Bennett, Kathy Settle and Joey Broussard; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Entombment will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
