MYRTLE WENNONA HILL, 89, of Kenova, met her Lord and Savior Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born August 26, 1932, in Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wallace and Virgie Meade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jarrel Gene Hill; one brother; one sister; and one grandson. Myrtle retired from the Wayne County Board of Education after 33 years of teaching and was a dedicated third-grade teacher. She was a faithful member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two children, Stephanie Gene May and Gregory Dale (Pamela) Hill; one brother; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a special niece. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Kenova United Methodist Church, Kenova, with Pastor James Asbury officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Friends may visit 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at Kenova United Methodist Church. Masks are required to attend. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

