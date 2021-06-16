MYRTLE WILLIAMSON TAYLOR, 88, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Lonnie Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. She was born May 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Jeremiah and Della Wiley Williamson. Myrtle was a member of the Kiahs Creek United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Ivan Taylor; two sisters, Garnet Freeman and Grethel Wiley; four brothers, Otho, O’Dell, Terry and Hallie Williamson; and her great-granddaughter, Jaylen Taylor. Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Martha Marcum of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Dreama Neace (Jerry) of Milton; two sons, Jerry Taylor (Kerrie) of Hawthorne, Fla., and Timothy Taylor (Beverly) of Kiahsville; 10 grandchildren, Timothy Taylor Jr., Crystal Marcum, Brandy Taylor, Jeremy Neace, Jona Neace, Dorothea Adkins, Elizabeth Taylor, Skylar Midkiff, Kiona Wilson, Kendra Aina-Labinjo; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

