NANCY A. WEIDER, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Woodlands Senior Living. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m. at Highlawn Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sharon Bell and Pastor Jack Haga officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall for all family and friends. Burial will be private with the family. She was born January 2, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Roy and Eva Amelia Schroder Russell. She graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University and spent most of her career as a Home School Co-Ordinator for Cabell County Board of Education. Nancy was an active member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for forty years and served numerous terms on the church Session. She is survived by her loving family, daughters and sons-in-law, Debby and Rex Stoler of Huntington and Jodi and Bobby Holley of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren Shawn (Jamie) Stoler of Scott Depot, W.Va., Ami (Paul) Rose of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Alex (Makenna) Holley of Louisville, Ky., and Tyler (Sadie) Holley of Louisville, Ky., and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Woodlands staff for their compassionate and loving care of Nancy and her family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

