NANCY A. WEIDER, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Woodlands Senior Living. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m. at Highlawn Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sharon Bell and Pastor Jack Haga officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall for all family and friends. Burial will be private with the family. She was born January 2, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Roy and Eva Amelia Schroder Russell. She graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University and spent most of her career as a Home School Co-Ordinator for Cabell County Board of Education. Nancy was an active member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for forty years and served numerous terms on the church Session. She is survived by her loving family, daughters and sons-in-law, Debby and Rex Stoler of Huntington and Jodi and Bobby Holley of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren Shawn (Jamie) Stoler of Scott Depot, W.Va., Ami (Paul) Rose of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Alex (Makenna) Holley of Louisville, Ky., and Tyler (Sadie) Holley of Louisville, Ky., and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Woodlands staff for their compassionate and loving care of Nancy and her family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington's residents reminded of streetcar history during construction
- BUSINESS BEAT: Dick's Sporting Goods expanding; Sammons Adams Orthodontics opens; Chick-fil-A to re-open
- Family-owned Mo Betta BBQ opens second location at The Market
- WV 2 to be closed Saturday, Sunday for railroad repairs
- Comic puppet master Jeff Dunham brings wacky ventriloquist act to Huntington
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Deputy who fatally struck teenager resigns
- Nucor Steel West Virginia hopeful for summer groundbreaking
- Alchemy Theatre officially opens new art center in Huntington
- Sun Belt notebook: Herd not alone in QB quandry
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland softball beats Spring Valley, 7-3
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, April 15, 2023
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, baseball
- Photos: Nucor Steel Gallatin
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Boyd County
- Photos: Pocket park dedicated to Dr. Omayma Touma
- Photos: Pride pop-up dance
- Photos: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Alchemy Theatre's Geneva Kent Center for the Arts
- Photos: Concrete canoe competition
- Photos: Spring Valley softball tops Huntington, 12-0