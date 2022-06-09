Nancy Carol McCallister Farley

NANCY CAROL McCALLISTER FARLEY, 77, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Jim Johnston officiating. Entombment will be at Woodmere Memorial Park. Nancy was born June 10, 1944, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., daughter of the late Jeff and Dorothy Mae Stover McCallister. She was employed within various hospitality capacities throughout her life. She was a nanny to numerous children in the Ceredo and Kenova communities. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Hanley McCallister. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, John Hampton and Todd Farley (Angela) and a daughter Treesa Farley and three granddaughters, Lakin Reann Farley, Alexis Shae Farley and Mylee Hope Ferguson and her father Rick Ferguson. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

